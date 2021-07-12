Lyft driver waiting for next job shot during robbery in Germantown: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10880978" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The City of Philadelphia is seeing a shortage of grief counselors due to the high demand amid the growing gun violence.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10880458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators say a fight inside Heat Recording Studios on Leverington Avenue spilled onto the street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Lyft driver was critically injured during an armed robbery in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 2:49 a.m. Monday on the 4500 block of Wayne Avenue.Arriving officers found the 45-year-old male victim inside his black 2013 Lincoln MKX suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hand and chest.He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.The victim told investigators he was working as a Lyft driver at the time and was stopped on the block waiting for his next job to dispatch.While in his car, police said another vehicle pulled up next to him and the occupants asked for directions to a gas station, which he provided them.Shortly after, the vehicle returned two more times.The third time, police said, the vehicle stopped and two males exited; one male was armed with a gun and announced a robbery.The victim stated he began fighting with the suspects when the armed male fired once.The bullet struck the victim in his left hand which went through and into his chest. Police said the males got back into their vehicle and fled towards Berkley Street.No arrests have been made.Police are searching for three male suspects.Northwest Detectives are continuing to investigate.