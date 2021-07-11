1 dead after Manayunk recording studio fight; at least 30 shot since Friday night

And one of the city's latest murders happened early Sunday morning in Manayunk -- a normally peaceful neighborhood.
Investigators say a fight inside Heat Recording Studios on Leverington Avenue spilled onto the street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. That is when several shots were fired, hitting a 23-year-old man.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
6 people shot
An hour earlier, police say two groups of men began firing at one another around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of North 9th and West Butler streets in North Philadelphia.
When it was over, six men were shot.
Police say a 28-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, a 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old man are all listed in stable condition.
Two other victims, a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, are both listed in critical condition at at Temple University Hospital.
Two guns were recovered by investigators, who are still working to determine a motive.
Shooting outside bar
Violence also erupted in the Lawncrest section of the city Sunday morning.
Philadelphia police are now searching for two men who shot into a crowded bar around 2 a.m. on the 6400 block of Rising Sun Avenue.
Police tell Action News the men got into an argument with several people at the Krush Bar and Grill. About 15 minutes later, they returned with two handguns and a rifle and fired shots into the glass front door.
A woman in her 20s was shot and sent to the hospital in stable condition, police say.
Around 5:19 p.m. Saturday, police say a 33-year-old man died after being shot on the 1800 block of W. Oxford Street.
Police say another victim died after being shot inside a North Philly restaurant on the 1600 block of West Cumberland Street around 10 p.m.
No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Here's a breakdown of the shootings since Friday at 7 p.m.
Friday
- Three people were shot around 7:23 p.m. on the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue. All victims are listed in stable condition.
- A 16-year-old was shot around 9:23 p.m. at 59th and Master streets. The teen is listed in stable condition.
- Around 11 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot at 22nd Street and Allegheny Avenue. He is listed in stable condition.
Saturday
- A 26-year-old man was shot around 3:22 a.m. at 13th and Porter streets. He is listed as stable.
- A 29-year-old man was shot around 3:26 a.m. on the 2300 block of N. 5th Street. He is listed in critical condition.
- A 27-year-old man was shot around 4:19 a.m. on the 2800 block of Lewis Street. He is listed as stable.
- Around 2:06 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot on the 900 block of W. Spencer Street. He is listed as stable.
- A 33-year-old man was shot and killed following gunfire around 5:19 p.m. on the 1800 block of West Oxford Street. The victim has not been identified.
- Two people were shot around 8:49 p.m. on the 3400 block of N. Walter Street. One victim is listed as stable. The second victim is listed as critical.
- Around 10 p.m., one person died after a shooting inside a business on the 1600 block of W. Cumberland Street. The victim has not been identified.
- A 62-year-old man was shot around 10:44 p.m. on the 400 block of W. Queen Lane. The victim is listed as stable.
- Six people were shot around 11:30 p.m. in North Philadelphia. Police say three scenes were located: 900 block of West Butler Street, the 800 block of West Bristol Street and the 4200 block of N. 9th Street. Four of the victims are listed as stable. Two other victims are hospitalized in critical condition.
Sunday
- A 23-year-old man was shot and killed around 12:54 a.m. on the 100 block of Leverington Avenue in Manayunk. The victim has not been identified.
- Two people were shot around 2 a.m. near a bar on the 6400 block of Rising Sun Avenue. Both victims are listed as stable.
- A 28-year-old man was shot just before 2 a.m. on the 500 block of S. 54th Street. He is listed as stable.
- Two people were shot around 4:03 a.m. on the 3400 block of N. Broad Street. Both victims are listed as stable.
- Around 4 a.m., an 18-year-old man was shot on the 1600 block of West Lehigh Avenue. He is listed as stable.
- A 26-year-old was shot on the 3200 block of N. Philip Street Sunday afternoon. He's listed as stable.
- A 48-year-old man was shot around 4:40 p.m. on the 900 block of West York Street. He is listed in critical condition.
- A 40-year-old man was shot around 6:47 p.m. on the 200 block of E Camrbia Street. He is listed as stable.