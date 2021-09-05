Justin Bieber, Doja Cat set to take stage for day 2 of 'Made in America' festival

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11000034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Made in America's return to Philadelphia brought tens of thousands of people to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Labor Day Weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Made In America concertgoers are not letting the weather dampen the fun this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.The event brought tens of thousands of people out to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Saturday. Justin Bieber and Doja Cat are just a few of the big names to take the stage Sunday."We're having a great time supporting different artists and really learning about some new artists," said Shaun Bellamy of Harrisburg.On Sunday afternoon, Tinashe performed through the gloomy weather. Fans were unfazed."I've been at some festivals and you kind of, once you buy the ticket, have to be prepared for anything. I have some ponchos in my bag my umbrellas," said Cara Turner of Reading.The festival is different than previous years, with COVID-19 protocols in place as cases surge across the country.Concertgoers have to show either their vaccine cards or a negative test at the gate.The City of Philadelphia also mandated masks for unseated outdoor events over 1,000 people. While we haven't seen everyone wearing their masks, many people we spoke with say because of the safety protocols in place to get in they feel safer."It's a little nerve-wracking but I like the fact that they make sure everyone is either vaccinated or they had a negative 48-hour test, that relaxes my nerves and anxiety," said Tariah Burton of Harrisburg.All roadways will reopen prior to morning rush hour on Tuesday, September 7, with traffic patterns returning to normal. Some low-impact parking and travel lane restrictions will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. September 7.