Thousands attend day one of Made In America Festival

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Made in America's return to Philadelphia brought tens of thousands of people to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Labor Day Weekend after the festival took a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic."I've been cooped up in the house, having concert withdrawal, and I'm ready to get out here and see what's vibing. I miss it," said Kameelah Temple from North Philadelphia.The festival is different than previous years, with COVID-19 protocols in place as cases skyrocket in the city. Concert goers had to show either their vaccine cards or a negative test at the gate."I'm sure people have a problem with it. Some people definitely think that's like a violation of privacy or something like that, but for me, I don't really care," said Vincent Sordini from Sellersville, Bucks County.Philadelphia also mandated masks for unseated outdoor events over 1,000 people."I feel like we've been pretty safe. We've found little corners and things where we're in the crowd but away from the crowd, so it's pretty good," said Naeka Gethers, who traveled in for the festival from Virginia.She's also relieved the concert is happening as some were concerned the event would have been canceled after the historic flooding the city endured."Since yesterday, we were like, 'Should we go?' We saw the videos on Instagram. We saw a lot of cars submerged," said Natasha Laughton from Manhattan, New York.As thousands enjoyed the show, crews continued working to clear debris on I-676 after spending days draining floodwater.By Saturday evening, the Vine Street Expressway had fully reopened both directions."I'm glad they were able to do it and give people something to look forward to for the weekend," said David Beckles from Brooklyn, New York.Made In America continues Sunday with its second day of performances.