Madira Bar and Grill is a neighborhood bar in Point Breeze, offering authentic Indian food and 24 craft beers.

﻿Madira Bar and Grill relaunched with a whole new look in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Madira Bar and Grill is a neighborhood bar in Point Breeze offering authentic Indian food and 24 craft beers.

The restaurant closed in 2019 but re-opened in July with a whole new look.

The space now has exposed brick, wooden tables, four televisions, and a pool table downstairs where you can also watch sports.

Owner Gary Patel wanted to create an affordable neighborhood bar with the food he grew up with.

Some popular food items are Chicken Tikka Masala and Garlic Naan.

Vegan and vegetarian options are available. The Chana Amritsari uses white chickpeas in an Indian-style curry.

"The Pat" is their citywide drink using a pint of Kona Big Wave and a shot of quality house bourbon.

You can cheer on the Birds with an Eagles-themed cocktail called "The Bleed Green, a guava margarita with a tamarind and tajin rim.

Try their old-fashioned, called the "Bourbon Bonfire," with maple syrup, walnut bitters, and cinnamon wood chips for a smoky effect.

Madira Bar and Grill |Facebook

1252 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19146