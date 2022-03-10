Politics

Rep. Madison Cawthorn tells supporters Ukraine president is a 'thug'

EMBED <>More Videos

Rep. Madison Cawthorn calls Ukraine president 'thug'

North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn is once again under fire from both sides of the aisle.

Video surfaced Thursday of the Congressman calling Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky a "thug."

The video was recorded Sunday at an event in Buncombe County. Cawthorn's comments run counter to what most of is colleges--both Republican and Democrat--have said about Zelensky.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina specifically called what Cawthorn said part of "Putin's deranged propaganda."



ABC11 reached out to Cawthorn's office for comment. We were directed to the following tweet from the Congressman.



This latest controversy for Cawthorn comes just a day after he was pulled over and cited for driving without a license. It's the third time in five months he's been given a traffic violation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncdonald trumpukrainepolitics
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Couple charged with trespassing for spending night inside Target store
Driver charged in crash that killed Lower Merion High School principal
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
Baseball is back? MLB lockout nears end as players vote to accept deal
Driver slams into Domino's Pizza restaurant in South Jersey
LIVE: Jussie Smollett sentencing begins
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
Show More
Calls to suspend gas taxes in Pa., across U.S. grow as prices surge
Funeral held for 12-year-old shot, killed by Philly police officer
Philly man in fight with city after recycling truck damages car
Philadelphia jewelry store owner pleads guilty to money laundering
Man sentenced for Planned Parenthood fire bombing in DE
More TOP STORIES News