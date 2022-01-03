Main Line Health pauses elective procedures, surgeries for 2 weeks due to COVID

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted Main Line Health to pause all elective procedures and surgeries for the next two weeks."We are seeing a significant rise in overall volume of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients as have other health systems in our region and across the country. This means more patients are coming into our emergency departments, being admitted to our Hospitals and a need for additional staffing resources," Main Line Health Systems said in a statement released Sunday.Main Line Health facilities include Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli, Bryn Mawr, and Riddle hospitals.Officials said this will make room for COVID patients coming in and free up staff to care for them.Surgeries that are postponed are only those that can wait."Our top priority at all times is the safety and health of our patients and staff. Like so many other employers, we too are facing the same challenges - having some of our staff be out due to illness," Main Line Health said, adding, "but, we are inspired by the tremendous teamwork by so many others pitching in."Doctors said many people had put off getting care they actually needed over the last year, causing some people to get even sicker.Main Line Health said this announcement should not discourage people from seeking non-COVID medical attention if it is needed.Hospital officials also hope people will not go to an emergency room for COVID testing.Main Line Health said after the two-week pause, officials will reassess the situation."We are seeing a significant rise in overall volume of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients as have other health systems in our region and across the country. This means more patients are coming into our emergency departments, being admitted to our Hospitals and a need for additional staffing resources. Our top priority at all times is the safety and health of our patients and staff. Like so many other employers, we too are facing the same challenges - having some of our staff be out due to illness but, we are inspired by the tremendous teamwork by so many others pitching in. After very thoughtful evaluation and in collaboration with our senior leadership team, we made the difficult but necessary decision to pause all elective procedures and surgeries for the next two weeks. After that, we will be reassessing the situation. We understand the disappointment and frustration this may cause but we are hopeful this hold will be temporary and we can resume scheduling procedures soon again. We have been working very closely with our patients throughout this effort and deeply appreciate their understanding."