Investigators in hazmat suits descended onto a home in Warminster, Bucks County as part of a major drug investigation.Though the specifics have yet to be revealed, Action News has learned the FBI was called in to investigate.It is not clear at this time how long the house has been on law enforcement's radar.Late Tuesday night, authorities began raiding the single-family home on the 600 block of Cheryl Drive.A broken window and a ripped window shade are now juxtaposed with the Christmas decorations that cover the front lawn. A huge white truck was parked in the driveway of the home and the garage door was pulled open.Those in hazmat suits pulled out dozens of bags and boxes of unknown materials.Camera crews were told not to get too close to the home due to the chemicals that could be potentially on the scene.Investigators remained at the home until just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.------