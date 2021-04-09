Make-A-Wish surprises Bucks County boy with love for building

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Make a Wish Foundation has been putting smiles on the faces of many kids for years. On Friday, a Bucks County 4-year-old with a love for building got his dream come true.Nicholas loves to play with Legos at home but got to do some big-time building thanks to Make-A-Wish and EDA Contractors in Bensalem.He got to build a foundation with real cement and bricks and took a ride in a big red construction truck.The workers at EDA were so welcoming to Nicholas, and his parents so thankful for the special day."There was a time when he spent six straight weeks in the hospital and he had to learn to walk again, and we got him to walk by showing him nails around the room, giving him a hammer," said his mother, Dana Esposito."He was so happy," said Ed DeAngelis, with EDA Contractors.Nicholas was given a special certificate and his own mini-tractor to take home.