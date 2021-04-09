Society

Make-A-Wish surprises Bucks County boy with love for building

EMBED <>More Videos

Make-A-Wish surprises Bucks County boy with love for building

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Make a Wish Foundation has been putting smiles on the faces of many kids for years. On Friday, a Bucks County 4-year-old with a love for building got his dream come true.

Nicholas loves to play with Legos at home but got to do some big-time building thanks to Make-A-Wish and EDA Contractors in Bensalem.

He got to build a foundation with real cement and bricks and took a ride in a big red construction truck.

The workers at EDA were so welcoming to Nicholas, and his parents so thankful for the special day.

"There was a time when he spent six straight weeks in the hospital and he had to learn to walk again, and we got him to walk by showing him nails around the room, giving him a hammer," said his mother, Dana Esposito.

"He was so happy," said Ed DeAngelis, with EDA Contractors.

Nicholas was given a special certificate and his own mini-tractor to take home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybensalem townshippennsylvania newsmake a wishconstructionfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News