DEADLY FIRE

Man, 67, killed in Juniata Park fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Man killed in Juniata Park fire. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on January 10, 2019.

JUNIATA PARK (WPVI) --
A 67-year-old man was found dead after a house fire in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 4300 block of Bennington Street.

When firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy smoke on the second floor of the rowhome.

The fire was placed under control in about 15 minutes.

However, there were reports of people still trapped inside.

Firefighters found the victim in a secondary search of the building.

Hi name has not been released.

"This is always tragic for us. Our firefighters always approach fires aggressively, make that interior attack. On our secondary search, they were able to find this occupant," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfirefirefightersphiladelphia fire departmentdeadly fire
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY FIRE
Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to California wildfire victims
Son charged in deadly Browns Mills fire
One dead after Chester Co. house fire
ATF: Human remains recovered from senior center fire
More deadly fire
Top Stories
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
Naked man driving the wrong way down I-95 nabbed
2 N.J. crabbers among 3 killed in Oregon boat accident
Homeless man involved in GoFundMe scandal arrested in Philly
Transplanted Eagles fan tours NOLA hot spots
AccuWeather: Bitter Wind Chills Today, Some Weekend Snow
President Trump signs NJ high school students' bill into law
1st child death associated with flu reported in New Jersey
Show More
Hundreds spot meteor over the East Coast
Police: 2 men sought for robbing man at ATM in Center City
Child killed, father and brother injured in Burlington County crash
Sisters, ages 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
Hundreds of praying mantises invade woman's home
More News