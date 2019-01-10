Man, 67, killed in Juniata Park fire

A 67-year-old man was found dead after a house fire in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 4300 block of Bennington Street.When firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy smoke on the second floor of the rowhome.The fire was placed under control in about 15 minutes.However, there were reports of people still trapped inside.Firefighters found the victim in a secondary search of the building.Hi name has not been released."This is always tragic for us. Our firefighters always approach fires aggressively, make that interior attack. On our secondary search, they were able to find this occupant," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.------