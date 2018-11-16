Police said Friday that the search continues for several suspects behind a brazen robbery in Northeast Philadelphia.Police say the victim, a 21-year-old man, was abducted while getting into his car in the 6700 block of Ditman Street on September 14.The suspects, armed with a handgun, grabbed him and pushed him into a vehicle parked a short distance away.Police say the suspects then covered the victim's head and bound his hands. They searched his backpack, stole his wallet, then demanded his PIN number.Two of the suspects, a male and a female, then used the victim's debit card at the Wawa on the 7700 block of Frankford Avenue then fled in an unknown direction, according to investigators.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.------