Woman accused of shooting at passing driver in Willistown Township, Pa.

WILLISTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County woman is in custody after police say she fired a shot at another driver during a case of road rage.

Police say Racquel Graham, 41, of Secane, fired a shot at a man's car around 6:20 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Goshen Road and Sugartown Road in Willistown Township, Chester County.

The victim told police he had tried to pass Graham when she reportedly slowed down to 15 mph.

"He saw the muzzle flash. He immediately tried to pull over but couldn't do it until he was some time down the road," said Lt. Jeff Heim with Willistown Township Police. "It's crazy. Road rage incidents are on the rise. It seems like everyone is in a rush anymore."

Police say Graham had been driving a gray Toyota RAV4. The victim told police when he tried to pass her, he noticed her window was rolled down and he saw her handgun. The bullet missed the victim by a few inches.

"He's extremely lucky. It hit the passenger side window and went into the a-frame," said Heim.

The victim called 911 and after investigators got a description of the car. They tracked it using one license plate reader camera in Delaware County at Providence Road and Rosetree Road and another one at Paoli Pike and Boot Road in West Chester.

"We have a general description of a car. We know precisely what time and where that car was, and we can see when that car might have passed other license plate readers in the area," said Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe.

Police say they found Graham thanks to the technology and she admitted to shooting at the other driver.

Investigators say this case is an example of why everyone needs to be careful on the roads.

"Don't engage. Don't sit on your horn. Make the minimum correction or the minimum beep necessary because you just never know what the person in the other car is going through," said de Barrena-Sarobe.

Graham was arraigned on Thursday on charges of aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

She's being held in Chester County Prison on $50,000 bail.