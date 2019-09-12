Man accused of burglarizing 26 cars arrested in Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware man is facing numerous charges after being arrested for a series of car burglaries, then trying to escape.Newark police say they arrested 24-year-old Stephen Evans on Wednesday in connection with 26 car break-ins.While being questioned at police headquarters, police say Evans complained of feeling ill.During an ambulance ride to the hospital, police say Evans was able to escape, despite being handcuffed.He was quickly chased down by a nearby officer and taken back into custody.