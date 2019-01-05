Man accused of guitar thefts has 1 thing to say: 'Go Eagles'

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of guitar thefts has 1 thing to say: 'Go Eagles'. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on January 5, 2019.

PITTSTON, Pa. --
A Pennsylvania man accused of breaking into a music store and stealing guitars tells reporters he has one thing to say: "Go Eagles."

WNEP-TV reports 49-year-old Dale Sourbeck, of Pittston, was charged Thursday with burglary and other offenses.

Police say Sourbeck used a hammer to break into the Rock Street Music store in Pittston around 3 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say he was captured on surveillance cameras taking two guitars.

Police say Sourbeck returned to the store with a mask on and grabbed three more guitars.

TV cameras caught Sourbeck being escorted from Pittston police department to a cruiser. When asked by a reporter if there was anything he wanted to say, he paused then replied, "Go Eagles."

The Philadelphia Eagles have a tough road trying to defend their Super Bowl title, starting with a wild-card game against the Bears on Sunday.

No attorney information is available for Sourbeck.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstheftsportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police in Del. had pursued driver who crashed in South Philly, killing 3
Police: Man arrested after bringing gun and drugs into Darby school
Suspects sought for Spring Garden home invasion
Police investigate after gasoline poured all over inside of New Castle townhouse
Man shot and killed inside Atlantic City motel
Toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway identified
Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last 'years'
Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate ordered to jail without bail
Show More
Doctors 'aggressively monitoring' injured police officer
Eagles players say they'll fight for Foles in Chicago
Ducis meets Eagles fans at Birds bar in Chicago
"Tatt Man" has head to toe tribute to the Eagles
NJ man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend with hammer
More News