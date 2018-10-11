Bucks Co. man accused of making explosives faces child porn charges

Explosives suspect faces child porn charges. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 11, 2018. (WPVI)

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
A man already awaiting trial for allegedly making explosives in Bucks County now faces additional charges.

Pennsylvania State Police have charged 30-year-old David Surman of Milford Township with possessing child pornography.

Officials say the images were discovered on a computer in his home during an investigation of dozens of explosions earlier this year.

Police arrest suspect in Bucks explosions: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 10 p.m., June 28, 2018



Police also found four bombs, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Surman was in court earlier this month, where a judge ordered him held for trial.
David Surman Jr. in custody amid bombings investigation. See raw video from June 28, 2018.



Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsexplosionchild pornographypornographyMilford
