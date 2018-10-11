MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --A man already awaiting trial for allegedly making explosives in Bucks County now faces additional charges.
Pennsylvania State Police have charged 30-year-old David Surman of Milford Township with possessing child pornography.
Officials say the images were discovered on a computer in his home during an investigation of dozens of explosions earlier this year.
Police also found four bombs, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Surman was in court earlier this month, where a judge ordered him held for trial.
