Man charged in Bucks Co. explosions case to appear in court

Pictured: A bomb allegedly found during an investigation that resulted in the arrest of David Surman Jr. of Milford Township.

Pictured: Drawings and musings allegedly created by David Surman Jr.

The man arrested and charged with making explosives in Bucks County is scheduled to be in court on Monday.Police arrested David Surman Jr. in June. The 30-year-old from Milford Township is the owner of a chemical company, Consolidated Chemicals.He faces numerous charges including possession of a weapon of mass destruction and drug offenses.Following his arrest, authorities detonated bombs and collected evidence outside of Consolidated Chemicals on Spinnerstown Road.Investigators said they found a large bomb during the investigation. That device had multiple fuses and was about 18 inches in length, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said."This was what we believe to be a large bomb that was capable of mass destruction, and that's why the defendant was charged with that offense," he said.At a news conference, the D.A. displayed a photo of the bomb, as well as images of what were described as Surman's musings about blowing things up.Surman's company had been embroiled in a civil legal battle with Milford Township.Investigators are trying to determine if Surman is the one behind all of the 30 explosions in that area.------