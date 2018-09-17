EXPLOSION

Man charged in Bucks Co. explosions case to appear in court

EMBED </>More Videos

Explosives suspect expected in court. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on September 17, 2018.

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
The man arrested and charged with making explosives in Bucks County is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

Police arrested David Surman Jr. in June. The 30-year-old from Milford Township is the owner of a chemical company, Consolidated Chemicals.
EMBED More News Videos

David Surman Jr. in custody amid bombings investigation. See raw video from June 28, 2018.



He faces numerous charges including possession of a weapon of mass destruction and drug offenses.

Following his arrest, authorities detonated bombs and collected evidence outside of Consolidated Chemicals on Spinnerstown Road.

Investigators said they found a large bomb during the investigation. That device had multiple fuses and was about 18 inches in length, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.

"This was what we believe to be a large bomb that was capable of mass destruction, and that's why the defendant was charged with that offense," he said.

At a news conference, the D.A. displayed a photo of the bomb, as well as images of what were described as Surman's musings about blowing things up.

Pictured: A bomb allegedly found during an investigation that resulted in the arrest of David Surman Jr. of Milford Township.

Pictured: Drawings and musings allegedly created by David Surman Jr.



Surman's company had been embroiled in a civil legal battle with Milford Township.

Investigators are trying to determine if Surman is the one behind all of the 30 explosions in that area.
EMBED More News Videos

Police arrest suspect in Bucks explosions: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 10 p.m., June 28, 2018



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsexplosionMilford
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspect arrested in Bucks Co. explosions investigation identified
EXPLOSION
'It looked like Armageddon:' Teen killed in explosions near Boston
Gas line explodes, causes massive fire in Beaver County
Woman blows off fingers after mistaking dynamite for candle
Food truck feeds drivers stuck in gridlock freeway traffic
More explosion
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Florence flooding, Carolina rivers near record levels
AccuWeather: Clouds, Late Rain From Ex-Florence Later Today and Tonight
Dover rape suspect remains on the loose
Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis quits during halftime
Eagles lose to Bucs, Pederson cites 'self-inflicted wounds'
Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Delaware County
Teen killed after hail of bullets fired in Cobbs Creek
Upper Perkiomen HS reopens Monday after mold issue
Show More
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
Diaper-wearing man allegedly faked Down syndrome to meet women
7 injured when startled camel bucks at Pittsburgh circus
Luxury retailer Henri Bendel closing all stores, including KOP
Time magazine sold for $190 million
More News