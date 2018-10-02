Man accused of threatening Trump agrees to return to Pennsylvania

Authorities captured Shawn Christy in Ohio nearly two weeks ago, after three months on the run.
Christy waived his hearings, which were set to take place on Monday.
He will appear in front of another judge once he arrives in Pennsylvania.
A federal warrant was issued in June for the 27-year-old in connection with Facebook posts threatening to shoot Trump and the district attorney.
Pennsylvania warrants issued for Christy allege burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
