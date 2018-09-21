Shawn Christy, accused of threatening President Trump, caught in Ohio

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4292056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dog The Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. suspect. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 20, 2018.

Father of Pennsylvania fugitive Shawn Christy speaks out. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 19, 2018.

Shawn Richard Christy, who led authorities on a multi-state manhunt since June, has been captured in Ohio.The Pennsylvania man was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Friday by U.S. Marshals in Mifflin Township.A federal warrant was issued in June for the 27-year-old in connection with Facebook posts threatening to shoot President Donald Trump and a district attorney in the Lehigh Valley.Pennsylvania warrants issued for Christy allege burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.The search most recently led authorities to Ohio where they found a stolen truck on the side of a highway on Sunday.Earlier this week, Christy's father made a plea to his son to turn himself in, sending the message from his hometown in Schuylkill County."Surrender yourself, son, you proved your point. It's like a dream, a nightmare that don't end," he says.Craig Christy said he does not believe his son wants to hurt anyone, that he is simply on a quest for justice.Information from The Associated Press was used in this post.------