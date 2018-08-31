Man ambushed, beaten and robbed in Kensington

Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing an attack this past Monday night in Kensington.Investigators say a man was the victim of an ambush assault.Three men and a woman approached the victim from behind, punching him in the head and knocking him to the ground.The victim tried to get away, but the group gave chase, beating him repeatedly.They stole his wallet and phone.If you can help identify any of the suspects involved, you are asked to contact police.------