Man and dog rescued from icy pond in West Chester

EAST BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Chester County authorities rescued a man and his dog after the pair fell through the ice on a pond.
The cameras were rolling when the West Chester Police Department along with the Fire Department pulled a very cold dog and his owner from the water.
Crews responded to the scene at the 800 block of West Strasburg Road in East Bradford Township just before 9 Friday morning.
Officers used a boat to reach them before pulling them out.
They are both expected to be okay.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps