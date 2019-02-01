Man and dog rescued from icy pond in West Chester

Man and dog rescued from icy pond in West Chester. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on February 1, 2019.

EAST BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Chester County authorities rescued a man and his dog after the pair fell through the ice on a pond.

The cameras were rolling when the West Chester Police Department along with the Fire Department pulled a very cold dog and his owner from the water.

Crews responded to the scene at the 800 block of West Strasburg Road in East Bradford Township just before 9 Friday morning.

Officers used a boat to reach them before pulling them out.

They are both expected to be okay.

