Man arrested for trespassing at Kendall Jenner's Los Angeles home

LOS ANGELES -- A man was arrested after he allegedly trespassed at Kendall Jenner's Los Angeles home during the weekend.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Shaquan King, 27, was arrested around 2 a.m. Sunday after he was caught roaming the property in Sherman Oaks.

King was later released on bail and is being charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

The arrest comes as Jenner and her attorney filed a restraining order against another man Monday.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Jenner's representatives for comment and is waiting to hear back.
