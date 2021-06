Man arrested in Dunkin' manager's killing is suspect in 2 other murders: Sources

Christine Lugo

“Knowing he’s off the streets… that’s enough relief for all of us here.”- Coworkers of Christine Lugo react to the news that authorities have taken her killer into custody for robbery offenses in Delaware. @6abc https://t.co/nJO48eDwH6 pic.twitter.com/dbMAUachWA — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) June 8, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos Family members are demanding answers after their loved one was gunned down while working at a Philadelphia Dunkin' over the weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting death of a Dunkin' store manager in North Philadelphia, and sources say he's also a suspect in two other murders.Keith Gibson, 39, has been taken into custody and is being held on robbery offenses in connection with an incident at a Rite Aid at 4th and Adams streets in Wilmington on Tuesday morning, according to police.Gibson was taken into custody without incident, and was found to be wearing a ballistic vest and was in possession of a loaded firearm as well as ammunition, a knife and narcotics, said Wilmington police.He is facing a slew of charges including robbery and weapons offenses. No injuries were reported Tuesday.Sources say that Gibson is a suspect in the murder of Dunkin' manager Christine Lugo, 41, who was killed on June 5 while opening a store in Philadelphia.Once inside the business located on the 500 block of W. Lehigh Avenue, the suspect demanded Lugo hand over money from the store office. After taking the money, the suspect shot her in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene."This didn't have to happen. It didn't," said the victim's son, Christian Lugo."My mom was a beautiful human being. She cared about everybody. My mom believed in second chances, she believed in third chances," added Christine Lugo's daughter, Frances Rodriguez.After news surfaced of the Tuesday's arrest, Lugo's coworker Christian Sanchez said, "Knowing he's off the street, that's enough relief for all of us here."Action News has learned that investigators believe Gibson has committed numerous robberies at gunpoint and shot multiple employees in separate incidents, including the murder of Leslie Basilio at a T-Mobile in Elsmere. Authorities in Philadelphia are also investigating if Gibson had any involvement in the murder of his mother, Christine Gibson, 54. She was shot and killed at her office back in February.Co-workers, friends, and family gathered for a memorial Saturday afternoon outside the store.The victim's friends said Lugo was a mother of two, grandmother, and tireless worker."She was a special person," said Gilberto Melendez, who used to work with the victim. "It's crazy that somebody can just come and take somebody's life like it's nothing."Philadelphia detectives are now working to extradite Gibson back to the city, but no timetable has been given.