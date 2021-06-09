homicide

Man arrested in Dunkin' manager's killing is suspect in 2 other murders: Sources

By and


PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting death of a Dunkin' store manager in North Philadelphia, and sources say he's also a suspect in two other murders.

Keith Gibbson, 39, has been taken into custody and is being held on robbery offenses in connection with an incident at a Rite Aid at 4th and Adams streets in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Keith Gibbson



Gibbson was taken into custody without incident. He was wearing a ballistic vest and was in possession of a loaded firearm, ammunition, a knife and narcotics, according to Wilmington police.

He is facing a slew of charges including robbery and weapons offenses. No injuries were reported Tuesday.

Sources say that Gibbson is a suspect in the murder of Dunkin' manager Christine Lugo, 41, who was killed on June 5 while opening a store in Philadelphia.

Family members are demanding answers after their loved one was gunned down while working at a Philadelphia Dunkin' over the weekend.



Once inside the W. Lehigh Avenue business, the suspect demanded Lugo hand over money from the store office. After taking the money, the suspect shot her in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This didn't have to happen. It didn't," said the victim's son, Christian Lugo last weekend.

"My mom was a beautiful human being. She cared about everybody. My mom believed in second chances, she believed in third chances," added Christine Lugo's daughter, Frances Rodriguez.

After news surfaced of Tuesday's arrest, Lugo's coworker Christian Sanchez said, "Knowing he's off the street, that's enough relief for all of us here."

Action News has learned that investigators believe Gibbson has committed numerous robberies at gunpoint and shot multiple employees in separate incidents, including the murder of Leslie Basilio at a T-Mobile in Elsmere, Delaware.

"It's very nervewracking not knowing the who, what, why, but I'm hopeful that it is him," said Basilio's sister, Daysabeth Julian-Basilio.

Authorities in Philadelphia are also investigating if Gibbson had any involvement in the murder of his mother, Christine Gibbson, 54. She was shot and killed at her office back in February.



Philadelphia detectives are now working to extradite Gibbson back to the city but no timetable has been given.

