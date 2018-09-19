Man caught on camera stealing $5,600 worth of merchandise from Victoria's Secret

A man was caught on camera stealing more than $5,600 worth of merchandise from a Victoria's Secret in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
He completed the heist over two days.
He can be seen entering the store and loading a black bag with merchandise on September 7, and then again on September 8.
Police are still trying to identify the man.
He faces charges for grand theft.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshopliftingvictoria's secret
u.s. & worldshopliftingvictoria's secret