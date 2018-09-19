U.S. & WORLD

Man caught on camera stealing $5,600 worth of merchandise from Victoria's Secret

Man caught on camera stealing $5,600 worth of merchandise from Victoria's Secret. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 19, 2018.

A man was caught on camera stealing more than $5,600 worth of merchandise from a Victoria's Secret in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

He completed the heist over two days.

He can be seen entering the store and loading a black bag with merchandise on September 7, and then again on September 8.

Police are still trying to identify the man.

He faces charges for grand theft.

