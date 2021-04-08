assault

Suspect charged with ethnic intimidation following assault on Asian-American man in Philadelphia's Chinatown

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials have charged a suspect in connection with an attack on an Asian-American man in the city's Chinatown section.

James Foster, 30, of Philadelphia, is charged with ethnic intimidation, terroristic threats, assault and other related charges, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner.

According to police, the crime happened at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of North 10th Street.



Police received multiple 911 calls with reports of a suspect assaulting a 64-year-old man and shouting anti-Asian remarks.

A source told Action News the suspect yelled at the victim, "You gave me coronavirus."

SEE ALSO: Building It Better Together Town Hall: Take Action Against Hate for Asian Americans
Action News Anchor Nydia Han moderates a panel of local community leaders and influencers to discuss the rise in hate crimes against the AAPI community



Police said the suspect was Tased twice before he was taken into custody.

Investigators said the victim was not injured.
