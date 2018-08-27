Man charged with rape following incident at Club Risque

An arrest has been made following an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a gentleman's club in South Philadelphia.The Crime Scene Unit was outside Club Risque Sunday morning on Columbus Boulevard near Morris Street.Police announced the arrest of Jamano Leslie, 31, of Burlington County, New Jersey Monday.Police took Leslie into custody, just before 3 a.m. Sunday, after someone was attacked inside Club Risque on Columbus Boulevard.Leslie is now facing a number of serious charges, including rape, aggravated indecent assault, and unlawful restraint.------