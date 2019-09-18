Whitehall man charged with sexually assaulting 3 youths at daycare center

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Whitehall man was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three children in his care at a local daycare facility.Zachary Zimmerman, 22, of Whitehall, faces felony charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent sexual assault and indecent assault after authorities say he assaulted three youths at the A Lot Like Home Daycare on the 2300 block of North First Avenue.Officials said an investigation revealed Zimmerman assaulted the three juveniles who attended the daycare between 2011 through 2017."Crimes of this nature are repugnant, especially when committed against children," said Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.Martin said Zimmerman is set to be arraigned on the charges later Wednesday.