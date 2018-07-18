Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Germantown section that has left a man in critical condition.It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 6200 block of Belfield Avenue.Police said the 36-year-old victim was shot twice in the back, once in the buttocks and once in the right arm.Responding officers transported the man to Einstein Medical Center where he is in critical condition.Police said the man was found on the 6200 block of Chew Avenue and they are trying to determine if the man managed to run there after being shot.Investigators said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.No arrests have been made.------