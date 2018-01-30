Man dies after fire in Woodbury, N.J.

WOODBURY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man was found dead after a fire in Woodbury, New Jersey on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Broad Street.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming out of the first-floor windows.

They learned a man was trapped on the second floor. He was brought out but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man's name has not been released.

