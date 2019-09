WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man has died after a shooting near Cool Springs Park in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday night.It happened just before 7 p.m. on the 1000 Block of North Van Buren Street.Police confirm a 21-year-old man was shot and later died from his injuries.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (302) 576-3660.