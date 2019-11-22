Man dies after stabbing at Rittenhouse Square

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5712586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man stabbed in Rittenhouse Square; Suspect at-large. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on November 21, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 51-year-old man has died after he was found with multiple stab wounds on Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square and police continue to search for the suspect.Police said a 911 call came in around 10 p.m. Thursday saying there was a person screaming.Authorities were told a group of people was fighting a man at the entrance to the park on the corner of 18th and Walnut streets.Arriving officers found the male victim bleeding with several stab wounds.They approached him, asking him what happened, but police said he was being uncooperative and appeared to be intoxicated.They said the victim initially refused to go to the hospital, even physically fighting first responders.But eventually they convinced him and he was taken to Jefferson University Hospital.The man had been stabbed multiple times in the neck, shoulder, chest, and back, police said.He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly before midnight Friday.Police spoke to a witness that said the perpetrator may have been a large male wearing a red and black jacket. Investigators stopped someone, but had to let him go."Now police did stop someone fitting that exact description, however the victim of the stabbing refused to identify him so we don't know if that was the actual perpetrator," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.The victim had a West Philadelphia address, but police said he was known to hang out at that entrance to the park.Police are working to locate surveillance video that could help with their investigation.