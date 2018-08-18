Man found dead inside jeep in East Oak Lane

A young man goes missing and his found dead in the back seat of a Jeep days later. Now his mother wants justice."He was a loving child. He would give the shirt off his back to anybody, was never in no trouble," said victim's mother Sophia Singleton.Singleton says she last heard from her son, Trayquan Knighten, around 9 p.m. on Saturday February 3rd."I asked him, is he coming back home and he said 'no not right now why' and I said I want you to take me to Wawa. He said 'I see you later on'," said Singleton.Eleven days pass with no sign of him. Then on Wednesday, February 14, a friend calls with some bad news."They just found his body in the back seat in the back of his Jeep," said Singleton.The 20-year-old was found shot to death in the back of a dark gray Jeep Cherokee along the 1300 block of 68th Avenue in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section.His mother says he had $5,000 on him that was stolen."It's just worrying me, I cry every day, I cry every night," said Singleton.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."Anybody that knows anything can they please just come and report it," added Singleton.------