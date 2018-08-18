Man found dead inside jeep in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A young man goes missing and his found dead in the back seat of a Jeep days later. Now his mother wants justice.

"He was a loving child. He would give the shirt off his back to anybody, was never in no trouble," said victim's mother Sophia Singleton.

Singleton says she last heard from her son, Trayquan Knighten, around 9 p.m. on Saturday February 3rd.

"I asked him, is he coming back home and he said 'no not right now why' and I said I want you to take me to Wawa. He said 'I see you later on'," said Singleton.

Eleven days pass with no sign of him. Then on Wednesday, February 14, a friend calls with some bad news.

"They just found his body in the back seat in the back of his Jeep," said Singleton.

The 20-year-old was found shot to death in the back of a dark gray Jeep Cherokee along the 1300 block of 68th Avenue in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section.

His mother says he had $5,000 on him that was stolen.

"It's just worrying me, I cry every day, I cry every night," said Singleton.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"Anybody that knows anything can they please just come and report it," added Singleton.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscrime fightershomicide investigation
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
1 man captured in shooting of detectives in Camden; 2 at large
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
Mother killed in murder-suicide identified as City Council staffer
Fun day brings Brewerytown community together despite gun violence
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
AccuWeather: Isolated Storms Tonight
Pa. public hotline available for flood victims
Show More
Man dead after being stabbed in North Philadelphia
DeSales University considers name removal of two bishops
Crews work to clean up water main break in city's Bustleton section
Police search for serial battery thief
Man shot and killed while sitting in his truck in Olney
More News