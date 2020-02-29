Man found guilty in murder of Nicki Minaj's stage manager in Philadelphia: DA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 38-year-old man was found guilty in the murder of rapper Nicki Minaj's stage manager in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

District Attorney Larry Krasner's office says Khaliyfa Neely stabbed Devon Pickett outside of a bar in February of 2015.

Last year, a jury could not reach a unanimous decision on any charges against Neely and the case ended in a mistrial.

But Krasner sought a retrial based on new evidence. He was found guilty by a jury on Friday.

"It is our duty to persist in the pursuit of justice, even in the face of challenges," District Attorney Krasner said. "I credit Assistant District Attorneys Adam Geer and Ed Jaramillo for remaining committed to securing justice in this 2015 murder. My office continues vigorously but fairly prosecuting individuals who commit serious offenses so they are prevented from further endangering the public. As always, I thank the jury for their service."

Neely will be sentenced in April.
