Delaware man killed in shooting at Cherry Hill apartment complex

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Delaware man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Sergi Farm Apartments along the 1700 block of Abbey Road.Police found the victim in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds.Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. He has been identified as Leopold McKoy, 64, of Bear, Delaware.No arrests have been made.The Camden County Prosecutor's Office is assisting the Cherry Hill Police Department with the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call CCPO Det. Andy McNeil at 856-225-8407 or Cherry Hill Police Det. Rene Lobanov at 856-432-8823.