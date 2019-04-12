Man found shot to death inside Wissinoming store

WISSONOMING (WPVI) -- A man was found shot to death inside a corner store in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on the 5500 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Responding officers found the 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

This shooting occurred five blocks away from an auto body shop where a mechanic was struck and killed by a stray bullet almost two hours earlier.
