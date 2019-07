EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over barricade situation in Upper Pottsgrove, April 30, 2019

UPPER POTTSGROVE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police had to shut down part of a Montgomery County neighborhood Tuesday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a home.Chopper 6 was over the scene along the 1300 block of Meadowview Drive in Upper Pottsgrove.Police and SWAT descended upon a home there around 9 a.m.They were able to persuade the man to come out and take him into custody.We are still waiting for information about what led to the standoff, as well as any charges the man faces.