Man injured after being shot on Kelly Drive, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Kelly Drive on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. near the Girard Avenue bridge.

A man in his 30s told police that he was shot while driving on westbound Kelly Drive.

Police say he was shot once in his side and taken to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

Police say several bullets hits the man's car.

There was a female passenger inside the car. Police say she was not hurt.

It's unclear where the shots were fired from.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
