Man killed in industrial accident in Reading

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials said a man has lost his life in an industrial accident in Reading Thursday.
Emergency responders were called to the Rose Corporation on the 400 block of North 8th Street just after ten this morning.
The initial report from the scene was for a man who may have been hit or trapped by a piece of machinery.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
