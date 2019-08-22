Man killed in industrial accident in Reading

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials said a man has lost his life in an industrial accident in Reading Thursday.

Emergency responders were called to the Rose Corporation on the 400 block of North 8th Street just after ten this morning.

The initial report from the scene was for a man who may have been hit or trapped by a piece of machinery.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
readingpennsylvania newsaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for teen suspect, 7 others in sisters stabbing
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Woman, 45, shot in head in West Philadelphia
Ex-Penn prof who killed wife reaches settlement with estate
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid today, spotty severe storms
Philadelphia 11th Annual Back 2 School celebration
Google: Thousands passwords still used after data breach
Show More
Boy, 13, drowns after tragic accident involving friends at Folcroft Swim Club
Police investigate deadly shooting in Frankford
Lower Merion police to dissolve homeless encampment
Off-road vehicles destroy 400 trees planted by teens
Texas woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at state park
More TOP STORIES News