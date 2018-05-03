Man killed while running to Trenton gas station identified

TRENTON (WPVI) --
Authorities have identified a man shot and killed while running toward a Trenton gas station for help.

It happened at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue near the Shell station.

Police say an armed suspect was chasing 28-year-old Aveon Perry of Trenton and opened fire.

Perry fell to the ground. Police say the gunman continued shooting until his weapon was empty of bullets, then fled the scene.

Perry was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators are working to determine who killed Perry and why.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Gary Wasko or Detective Kevin Searing of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

