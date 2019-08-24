Man left in critical condition after hit-and-run in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a vehicle in connection to a hit and run that seriously injured a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

A man in his 50's was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after the accident.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Broad Street near Somerset in North Philadelphia.

Surveillance video from the local businesses captured the scene that may be considered graphic to some.

In the video, we see the man walking across Somerset onto Broad when he gets struck.

The impact is quick and traffic continues passing by after the impact.

Almost immediately, Philadelphia police and paramedics arrived on the scene and began trying to assist the man and direct traffic.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

Police say at the time the man was transported, he was in critical condition with blunt force trauma to his body.

Authorities say they are looking for a black Ford with a broken headlight on the driver's side.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.
