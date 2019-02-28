Man opens fire on busy New York City street with child nearby

EMBED </>More Videos

A man opened fire on a street in the Bronx just as a 10-year-old girl was walking home from school.

Eyewitness News
CONCOURSE, Bronx --
Police are searching for a man who opened fire in front of children on a busy street in the Bronx.

It happened at about 2 p.m. on February 22 on Gerard Avenue in the Concourse section.

Police say the suspect walked up to a group of people, pulled a gun and took aim at one of them, a19-year-old man. He fired three shots before taking off.

In video released by the NYPD, people on the sidewalk are seen running or ducking for cover.
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD released surveillance video of a man opening fire on a Bronx street.



Another surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News showed a little girl with a backpack walking home from school, right near where the gunman was shooting.

The terrified girl ran away and went toward the entrance of a building but found the front door was locked. She is seen remaining by the side of a woman before someone finally opened the door.

"My heart dropped when I saw the little girl running for her life," said Awilda Cordero, a community activist who is haunted by the image of the little girl and the man firing shots.

"If he did it now and he didn't care he'll continue to do it, so we need to get him off the street," said Cordero.

Fortunately, no one was injured. The suspect is now wanted for reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingshots firedConcourse VillageBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bryce Harper, Phillies agree to $330M, 13-year contract: AP source
Police: Suspect tied to Boston kidnapping case arrested in Delaware
AccuWeather: Light Snow Early Friday, Larger Storm Late Sunday
U.S. attorney announces shooting indictment, rails against Philly DA
Video shows man flashing gun during fight outside school
Man wants thief to return mother's ashes stolen from car
Teen member of Port Penn Fire Company accused of burning historic buildings
New sign in operation at 30th Street Station
Show More
Police: Man found dead outside East Windsor home murdered
Boy abducted during carjacking a cancer survivor
Delivery drivers on alert after fatal shooting in Overbrook Park
Families shed light on struggles with rare disease
NJ board rules on 'football flu' sick out on Eagles Super Bowl parade day
More News