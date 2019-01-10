Man pumps gas right before station canopy collapse

EMBED </>More Videos

Man pumps gas just before Pa. station collapse. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 10, 2019.

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Wind gusts have been picking up around the Delaware Valley.

But what we're dealing with is nothing compared to what the winds did to a gas station in Western Pennsylvania.

The canopy collapsed, crashing down on two vehicles in Monroeville at 1855 Haymaker Road Tuesday night.

It was a close call for one man who was pumping gas right before the canopy gave way. Medics evaluated him at the scene.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.

Sunoco said the site owner will "thoroughly investigate this situation to understand the cause of the equipment malfunction and take necessary precautions to help prevent such issues in the future."

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pa. newsgas stationcollapsewind damage
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
Naked man ID'ed in wrong way I-95 chase through Del., Pa.
Fire engulfs KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Wilmington
N.J. crabbers among 3 killed in 'Deadliest Catch' accident
Driver pulled from burning car after crashing into police cruiser
Man accused of hailing cab while woman died in fire gets 12 years
Buzz, predictions about the Eagles/Saints matchup
Mummer killed in South Philly crash to be laid to rest
Show More
Pres. Trump threatens to declare national emergency
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
Customer brings dead raccoon into McDonald's
Man, 67, killed in Juniata Park fire
AccuWeather: Bitter Wind Chills Today, Some Weekend Snow
More News