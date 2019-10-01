Man robbed, shot in back after exiting bus in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a 19-year-old man shot in the back after exiting a bus in West Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. in a back driveway near 59th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Police said the man was exiting the bus when he was robbed at gunpoint. They said they are not sure what was stolen at this time. A backpack was recovered at the scene.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

EMBED More News Videos

Teen shot at bus stop in West Philadelphia: as seen on Action News Mornings, October 1, 2019



Police said two suspects were seen fleeing the location.



Police could be seen, searching in wheel wells, under cars, in trash cans, beneath shrubs.

The shooting occurred right across the street from several schools, but school officials say it did not involve a student. Classes started on time.

Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
busphilly newsshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 year away: Facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Police confirm at least 4 cases of child luring in Delco
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Troubleshooters: Baby death in infant inclined sleeper leads to lawsuit
Fire ravages Chester County home
Girl, 12, admits she lied about classmates cutting dreadlocks
Asbestos found in 2 Philly schools: Officials
Show More
Man charged after 6-year-old son dies during attempted exorcism
AccuWeather: Warmer, more humid today
Man dies after being shot in buttocks: Philadelphia police
FAA to test if shrinking airplane seat sizes are safe
Texas man allegedly guns down home invader, goes back to bed
More TOP STORIES News