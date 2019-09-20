Man robs customers at gunpoint in Olney store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who robbed several people inside a store in Olney.Surveillance video shows the robber walking into a business on the 5400 block on North 5th Street around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.He then pulls out a handgun and robs a number of customers.Police said one person fought back forcing the gunman out the door.The suspect was able to fire a shot into the store, but no one was hurt.He is described as a black male, 25 to 35 years old, thin build, with a beard, wearing a blue baseball hat, maroon hooded sweatshirt, blue and black shorts, and black and white sneakers.Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3353/3354.