VIDEO: Bear startles North Carolina man by wandering into his Asheville home

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A ring doorbell camera captured the moment an Asheville man and a bear came face to face, giving each other a scare.

David Oppenheimer shared video of the moment on social media. He was relaxing in a chair in his carport when he heard his ring camera chime. When Oppenheimer looked over he saw the bear and they both froze for a few seconds before the bear ran away.

He said he's lived in his north Asheville home for 15 years and has noticed the bears appearing more frequently and more during daylight hours.