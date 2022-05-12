Man sentenced for firing into Montgomery County Democratic Committee office

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has been sentenced to three years and one month in prison for sending threatening communication and cyberstalking in connection with a 2021 shooting at the offices of the Montgomery County Democratic Headquarters last year.Officials said Anthony Francis Nero, 48, of Norristown, pleaded guilty to the charges in January 2022 and admitted to sending an electronic message in January 2021 that threatened "random acts of violence" and stated, "you should probably beef up security."Later that month, officials discovered the front window of the building had been shot three times.Officials confirmed that two spent rounds recovered from the scene were fired by Nero's .45 caliber pistol."In the midst of a politically tumultuous time in our Nation, Anthony Nero sent a threatening communication and then followed up on his threats with a violent act that could have resulted in catastrophic injury, or worse," said United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. "I want to thank our partners in the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and all agencies at the federal, state and local levels for their dedicated work on this case."No one was in the building at the time of the shooting.Nero will also serve three years of supervised release, officials said.