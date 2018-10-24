A man who was house-sitting for his parents in California set the home on fire after he used a blowtorch to kill spiders, according to officials.It happened Tuesday night in Fresno.Firefighters say the man who was trying to kill black widow spiders made it out of the home safely. No one else was home at the time.The fire caused damage to the second-story of the home and the attic.Twenty-nine firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire.Although the exact cause has not been officially determined, fire crews believe the blowtorch is to blame.-----