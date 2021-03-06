Man shot 10 times outside Strawberry Mansion home, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old man in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.Police say he was shot at least 10 times outside of his home in the 2400 block of Nicholas Street around 11:40 p.m. Friday.The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.Police say at least 19 shots were fired at the scene.There is no word on what led to the shooting.No arrests have been made.