Man shot and killed following fight outside club in Kensington

Man shot and killed following fight outside club in Kensington. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 19, 2019.

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
A man was shot and killed after a fight outside a nightclub in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Police say they were called to Club Levels near Kensington and Allegheny around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The 29-year-old victim was shot once in the head.

Officers tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators don't know who shot him or why, but they are reviewing surveillance video that shows a fight outside the club after it had closed.

