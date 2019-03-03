Man shot and wounded in restaurant parking lot in Bristol

BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) --
A man is shot and wounded in a restaurant parking lot.

Now, police are investigating whether it was a drive-by shooting and are trying to find the shooter.

Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday outside of the Stadium Bar and Grill on Route 413 and Ford Road in Bristol, Bucks County.

The victim was shot several times.

He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

He was last reported to be in serious condition.

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshooting
