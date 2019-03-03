Man shot and wounded in restaurant parking lot in Bristol

A man is shot and wounded in a restaurant parking lot.Now, police are investigating whether it was a drive-by shooting and are trying to find the shooter.Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday outside of the Stadium Bar and Grill on Route 413 and Ford Road in Bristol, Bucks County.The victim was shot several times.He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.He was last reported to be in serious condition.-----